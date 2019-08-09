‘So nasty’: Bach villain’s cruel comment

Viewers have been left unimpressed after The Bachelor's "mean girls" unleashed on the other contestants during a photo shoot.

During Thursday night' episode Rachael and Nichole watched on as their rivals took part in fairytale-themed photo shoots with Matt.

Keen to make an impact Mary unbuttoned her shirt for her Cinderella shoot with Matt, something the other girls labelled a grab for the spotlight.

"We all know that Mary likes a bit of attention so I think Mary is just focused on getting her boobs out," Nichole said.

RELATED: The Bachelor Matt Agnew hits back at reports he works at a bank

Nichole and Rachael had plenty to say about the other girls.

"This is like feeding time in the zoo," Rachael said, continuing her rant to producers afterwards.

"Mary in that little scene was like a modern day torture," she said. "It was so painful to watch, it was all sorts of wrong, I felt so uncomfortable watching and I would be happy to never see that again."

The girls weren't done there, sniping during Cassandra's Romeo and Juliet photo session with Matt.

Rachael made fun of the height difference between the pair, saying it looked like "a dad and daughter photo shoot".

RELATED: Bachelor star Nichole's bizarre reason for cocktail party tantrum

The girls made fun of the height difference between Cassandra and Matt.

Rachael likened it to “a dad and daughter photo shoot”.

"Oh they look awkward, they just don't have chemistry, I'm sorry … he looks cute but she looks like a little f**king kid," Rachael remarked.

"They'll have to get her a step if she kisses him," Nichole said.

"She can't reach!" Sogand quipped, causing the girls to all laugh.

Viewers weren't impressed by Rachael and Nichole's comments, labelling it unnecessary and just, well, mean.

THESE GIRLS ARE SO MEAN #TheBachelorAU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) August 8, 2019

Hey #TheBachelorAU Producers, in case you forgot the definition of bullying, here it is for you. pic.twitter.com/TE1JSy5wMP — K (@kj___x) August 8, 2019

Damn and we thought Cat and her nasty squad last season were bad. These girls are a step up on the "unnecessarily catty" scale#TheBachelorAU — Allison (@infiniteallien) August 8, 2019

why are they being mean about the other girls :( #thebachelorau — Lucy Ormsby Williams 💎 (@lormsbywilliams) August 8, 2019

#TheBachelorAU

Poor Cassandra, would be so awkward doing that with 10 girls laughing at you 🙁 — kadafi (@thewallsflower) August 8, 2019

Wow these girls are so nasty #TheBachelorAU — S.✨ (@sophiaango_) August 8, 2019

Cassandra might be shy and a introvert.

It's mean how they are laughing at her and judging her.

#TheBachelorAU — DorothyGaleOz (@oz_gale) August 8, 2019

The Bachelor continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Network 10