So much 'Moore' to be discovered

SIMPLY stunning in design, Steven White has brought some splendid local history to Moore Park Beach with a home that is so magnificent it has been featured in the book Bundaberg's Beginnings.

A colonial Queenslander built in 1877, the timbers used in the original pattern of the home reflect the unique building design of the time with the timber sourced from Fraser Island.

Surprisingly Steven and his wife weren't aware of the extensive history of the home, simply stumbling across it and realising it suited their requirements before moving it to its current home in Moore Park Beach.

The home was named Somerville by the first owner and was built by one of the first mayors of Bundaberg, Walter Adams.

Mr Adams was very influential in the region, and was the publican of the Metro Hotel on the corner of Bourbong and Barolin Sts.

He also arranged and self-funded the first bridge to the east side of Bundaberg.

The White's house was originally built on George Street in Bundaberg and one of only a few house lots from the railway line on the east side near Hinkler Central.

Over the years it has changed hands many times and was converted into units in the 1960's - 2 x 2 bedroom and 2 x 1 bedroom, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.

In the mid 2000's it was sold again and removed from the property by a house removal company and stored for a few years.

The Whites bought it in 2011 and had it relocated to its present position in Moore Park Beach, where they set about restoring it to its original configuration of a single dwelling.

Upon discovering in 2014 the book and the home's historical significance to the Bundaberg area, the Whites contacted the descendants of Walter and Mary Adams, who now live in Brisbane, and were authors of the book.

The Whites continue to love Moore Park Beach, because not only are they metres from the beach but it is a nice and quiet area with plenty of bushland to enjoy.

This positive sentiment is echoed by Michaels Real Estate's Kurt Dempsey who asked where else can you get an acre of oceanfront land at an affordable price?

"Moore Park Beach is a thriving coastal community with over 20km of golden sandy beach. The northern end of the beach has four-wheel driving access to fishing, crabbing and camping and the southern end is a popular swimming area with seasonal patrols by the Moore Park Beach Surf Lifesaving Club,” he said.

"Moore Park Beach maintains a natural environment with an abundance of wildlife including birds, kangaroos and the beach is a nesting site for loggerhead sea turtles in the summer months.

"Moore Park Beach also offers all the essential amenities such as a shopping village with IGA supermarket, chemist, takeaway shops, bakery, modern primary school and clubs such as Moore Park Beach Tavern and the Bowls Club.

"All that and it is only a 20-minute drive to Bundaberg CBD or 50-minute flight to Brisbane.”

Moore Park Beach is a beautiful and relatively quiet village, situated on the northern side of the Burnett River and a trip out to this part of the region means you can pick up lots of fresh produce.

Some of the area's history can be seen in local features such as the Reticulated Water Landmark.

This landmark commemorates the installation of reticulated water to Moore Park Beach by the Gooburrum Shire Council (now Bundaberg Regional Council) during 1977.

Located in the heart of Moore Park Beach near the skate park, Surf Side Park, surf club and caravan holiday park.

Something not to be missed in Moore Park is the Moore Park Beach Arts Festival held each year.

There is so much to be appreciated at Moore Park Beach, it is simply a case of discovering it.