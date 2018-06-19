So far so good for our mangoes

BUNDABERG'S mangoes look to be sweetening our Christmas this year without a hitch.

Last week the Gladstone Observer reported fears of mangoes being off the menu come December with Beecher mango farmer Malcolm Green saying that the current spell of dry weather may severely affect his mango crop later this year.

"If we don't get rain before the flowers bloom next month the trees won't produce as much fruit,” he said.

"The flowers will still come on and form seedlings, but they'll quickly drop off if the rain doesn't come.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers elected chairman Allan Mahoney says "traditionally our mangoes are more towards late December but there are producers that will be supplying through Xmas with no issues”.

"Volumes will depend on flower drop and wind leading into the fruit set period,” he said.

"Long way to go yet but fingers crossed all will be ok.”

Mr Green said he's experienced dry seasons' before.

"The worst one we've had during the time we've been farming mango's at Beecher was around four years ago,” Mr Green said.

"We didn't get enough fruit to feed ourselves let alone sell.”

"Last year was a bumper crop, we had good early rain and a heap of mangos but then so did everyone else.

"We were flat out giving them away last Christmas.”

Those looking for a speck of rain will have to hold out, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast sunshine and cool temperature for the Bundaberg region this week.