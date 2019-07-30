So close yet so far for Bundy trainers in Cup

TRIUMPH: Sunshine Coast's Executed powers in the line to win the Lindsay Australia Bundaberg Gold Cup.

RACING: Bundaberg's trainers will have to wait another year to get their hands on the biggest race of the year in the region.

Sunshine Coast's Executed claimed the Lindsay Australia Bundaberg Cup on Saturday in the largest event of the year for Bundaberg Race Club.

Perfect conditions saw hundreds of avid race fans flock to Thabeban Park to witness a strong day of racing.

The Krystle Johnston- trained horse was able to jump clear to claim the Cup by two lengths over Bundaberg's Darryl Gardiner and Al's Briefs.

It is the second time in five years Gardiner has fallen short, finishing second in the Cup in 2014 as well.

Al's Briefs finished more than two lengths ahead of Fasta than Light, who won the race last year and in 2016.

For Bundaberg trainers, no one has been able to win the home event in more than a decade.

But while the Rum City trainers didn't win the main race, they didn't come away empty-handed.

Bundaberg's Mary Hassam claimed race four, the benchmark 60 handicap over 1212m, with Red Heavy by a length over Dark Force and Prince Manitou.

William Melvin made it two for Bundy with More Worldly, winning race two over 850m.

In other results, Johnston claimed a second race with Craiglea Karly in race three and the Janene Armstrong-trained First Bid took race one.

The next meet for the race club is on Saturday, September 7.