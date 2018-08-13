So close to gold for Burns overseas

ALL SMILES: Bundaberg's Amara Burns won silver for Australia at the West Coast AAU junior Olympics in the United States.

GOLF: There is unfinished business overseas for Childers junior Amara Burns.

The golfer is now preparing to head to the United States again next year after falling short of winning gold there on a recent trip.

Burns finished second in her age group at the West Coast AAU junior Olympics in California, losing in a play-off hole to another Aussie and a good friend.

The Shalom College student came back from six shots down in the final round but it wasn't enough.

"I'm proud of how I played,” she said.

"I didn't expect to do well this year but I did and I'm proud of everything I achieved.”

Burns also competed in the World Stars of Junior Golf Championship in the 13-14 girls in Las Vegas, finishing 17th after three gruelling rounds.

"It was in the mid-40s (temperature wise),” she revealed.

"It was quite unbearable but you just pushed through it.

"My thought was if I did okay this year my parents will take me back next year.”

Burns is now hoping her parents can do that with the support of others.

"It's quite expensive to go, so we'll have to see about that,” she said.

"But I reckon next year I've got a high chance of success so hopefully I can go.”

Burns' immediate focus will be on qualifying for the prestigious Greg Norman junior masters.

The Bargara Golf Club junior is about to compete in Wide Bay tournaments and must win a gross event to qualify for the event that will be held in December.