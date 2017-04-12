So close for our Bundy Cowboys

HISTORY was almost made yesterday for Bundaberg rugby league.

But Kyle Laybutt just fell short of making his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys this weekend.

One of the players to potentially replace Johnathan Thurston, who is out with a calf injury, there was disappointment for the Bundy halfback as he was overlooked for the clash against St George Illawarra.

Instead former Melbourne Storm utility Ben Hampton will play at half back, with Laybutt completely missing the 21-man squad.

If Laybutt was selected it would have been the first time in Bundaberg rugby league history that three players from the region have competed for the same NRL side.

The former Easts and West junior would have joined Coen Hess and Patrick Kaufusi in the same line-up.

Despite the ideal outcome not eventuating, the Bundaberg Rugby League is still excited by the prospect of it happening one day.

Chairman Mike Ireland said for three players to be even in contention for the team showed just how strong the competition was.

Patrick Kaufusi. Alix Sweeney

"Having three players in the same team would be a feather in the cap for the competition,” he said.

"Our A-Grade competition is very strong and there have been three or four high games of quality this season so far.

"Our 47th Battalion side is also always strong enough to win against the best areas of the state and we finished runners-up last year.”

Ireland said this was highlighted by the selection of young players for this year's squad including Isis Devils and Central Queensland Capras under-20 player Jayden Alberts.

Kyle Laybutt. Evan Morgan

"Queensland country areas produce quality players and Bundaberg is no different,” he said.

"I'm confident we can continue to do that with the strength of the sport in the region for years to come.”

The success of Bundaberg in rugby league isn't just related to the NRL.

There are multiple players in the National Youth Competition including Cowboys back Cody Maughan, Broncos forward Lachlan Lanskey and the Marschke brothers Jesse and Ben at the Sydney Roosters.

Much of that success has been because of a junior academy for the sport, set up in 2008 by Queensland Rugby League Central Division operations manager Dave Pearce.

Teaching Bundaberg kids all about the game over a six-week course from U13 to U16, it has helped current stars from our region play at the highest level.

Both Laybutt and Kaufusi took part in the course.

"We teach them advanced drills all about finding space and taking advantage of the opposition,” Pearce said.

"I can't take all the praise for what the course produces because we have some fantastic coaches that help build players for the future.”

Looking ahead, Pearce said if all three players were selected for the Cowboys in the future it would be a major moment for the game.

"A Bundaberg side faced Australia in 1967 and that was significant for the game in the region when it happened,” he said.

"To get three players from Bundy in the same NRL side would be a momentous occasion and a great event to see.”

While Laybutt wasn't selected, Hess and Kaufusi have been named at second row and prop respectively.

It will be their third game together in the starting line-up.

