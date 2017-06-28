Sneakers and jeans lead police to home of meth crim

DRUG FIND: Bundaberg police found a meth lab at the home of Darcy Mlynarczyk.

A THIEF'S sneakers and pants - seen by backpackers beneath a curtain - has led Bundaberg police to the home of Darcy Mlynarczyk and the burned remains of his meth lab.

Mlynarczyk struck at midnight in the hostel.

After he took a bag out to a veranda and stole a harmonica and iPod, the backpackers woke up and yelled out to him.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said they saw his legs beneath the curtain and Mlynarczyk was later identified by CCTV footage.

At his home police found the pants and sneakers.

Mr Whelan said police also opened a suitcase that held items consistent with the production of methylamphetamine.

Items including plastic clip seal bags were found partly burned in an incinerator along with the clandestine lab apparatus, iodine, plastic tubing, water pump, syringes, measure beakers and bottles of caustic soda.

"He says he brought it to produce methylamphetamine," Mr Whelan said.

"He made admissions to the burglary, saying he did it out of boredom."

Mr Whelan said Mlynarczyk researched how to produce methylamphetamine on the internet and attempted to reproduce it "but the production process did not work well", producing two grams, which he used for himself.

Mlynarczyk, 20, pleaded guilty in the District Court to burglary and stealing, producing a dangerous drug - methylamphetamine - and possession of a relevant substance - iodine.

Mlynarczyk had already spent 86 days in pre-sentence custody before being conditionally released.

The Crown sought a 12-month jail term for the offending.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said the Agnes Water labourer began drinking alcohol from 15 but did not have an addiction to MDMA. There were some mental health issues.

She said Mlynarczyk was drinking the night of the burglary.

Ms Bryson said he found his time in custody difficult and had been hospitalised after being stabbed in the back while in jail.

Judge Michael Shanahan said Mlynarczyk co-operated with police, there was no commercial aspect to the drug offences, and he abandoned any further attempts to produce.

Mlynarczyk was sentenced to 12 months jail for the burglary and 12 months for the meth production but released immediately to parole.

He will be on supervised parole for nine months.