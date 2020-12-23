Sneaky way people are crossing into Qld

NSW border cheats are thumbing their noses at Queensland's lockdown laws by using a median strip that divides the states to cross over unimpeded.

Footage shows cars crossing over from Thomson St, Tweed Heads, on the NSW side into Dixon St, Coolangatta, on the Queensland side without a police officer in sight.

A ute makes the daring dash down an median strip embankment from Thomson St, Tweed Heads, onto Dixon St, Coolangatta, where police are absent. Picture: Channel 9

The motorists were caught flouting the laws during a Channel 9 news cross.

Cameras caught two cars driving down an embankment to break into Queensland, which is heavily guarded at three nearby border crossings.

Queensland Police have implemented "hard infrastructure" at three points along the border - one on the M1 motorway, one at the Gold Coast border area, and another on Griffith Street.

The area where border cheats are crossing into Queensland unimpeded. Picture: Supplied

However, locals are outsmarting the police in the short term by crossing down the Thomson St embankment.

The daring side street dash for freedom comes as motorists have been forced to wait for hours to enter Queensland after the borders were closed on Tuesday morning.

The barriers and sentry points were reinstated after a second wave of coronavirus broke out on Sydney's northern beaches.

Dash for freedom! A motorist bypasses Queensland's border checkpoints to cross from Thomson St, Tweed Heads, onto Dixon St, Coolangatta, where police nowhere to be seen. Picture: Channel 9

Anyone travelling into Queensland needs to have a border pass and those from greater Sydney or the northern beaches will not be permitted to enter unless they have an exemption and then still undertake 14 days' mandatory hotel quarantine.

The border closure will remain in place through the Christmas period and is scheduled to be reviewed on January 8.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler talks with a police officer at a Queensland border checkpoint. He says border barriers will be in place until January 8. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland

"So people can expect to see this infrastructure in place at least," Chief Supt Wheeler said.

"Until that point and until any other decision is made. That will create inconvenience and delays for people, so please plan your journey accordingly.

"Allow extra time for when you're coming into Queensland and travel to your own set of circumstances."

