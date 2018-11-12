SNEAK PEEK: Piece of Bundy history is brewing inside Barrel

LOCAL HISTORY: An artist impression detailing a wall inside the new Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel shows a focus on family.

WITH only a few weeks until the refurbished Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel is set to open, the NewsMail has been given a sneak peek of what visitors can expect when doors open early next month.

The Barrel has been closed since June for renovations, and as part of the new look, visitors will be taken on a journey from the business's humble beginnings as a local soft drink company right through to the present day as a global operation, all while remaining committed to Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks managing director John McLean said in the year the business celebrated 50 years, a feature wall dedicated to the company's history would be new inclusion in the upgraded Barrel.

Mr McLean said the company's ability to stay true to traditional brewing methods while using real ingredients has given it and Bundaberg continued success.

"We wanted to focus on our unique brewing process and showcase our range of flavours including our hero, ginger beer,” he said.

"With our brews being enjoyed in over 50 countries across the world, we thought it would be great to bring the world to Bundaberg.”

An interim pop-up store at the Bargara Rd factory is open seven days a week.