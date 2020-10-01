Sneak peek: Inside stunning new Gold Coast attraction

AUSTRALIA'S newest motoring museum showcasing dozens of eclectic rides and featuring an on-site restaurant and bar will swing open its doors at Upper Coomera this Friday.

Brothers Carl and Grant Amor, the owners of Gold Coast Motor Museum, have kept the exact location of their hotly anticipated new venture a secret.

But it can be revealed the custom built museum is on a 4.8 hectare property at 107 Kriedeman Road, which was once a farm.

Carl Amor said it has been a fraught 18 months building the museum and restaurant.

"We've built it ourselves. It's been hell. Long days. We've had some subcontractors in helping us do bits and pieces, but we've overseen this ourselves, hands-on," he said.

"The red tape has been quite difficult, but we're there now.

"Right now, we're stressed to the max trying to train up 16 new restaurant staff."

The museum does not have a theme and will initially showcase about 70 cars and a dozen motorbikes from various makes, curated to suit all tastes.

Cars on display range from impressive exotics like Ferraris and Lamborghinis to eye-catching BMWs, Cadillacs, Fords, Peugeots, Volkswagens and even a DMC DeLorean.

"Car-wise, there's everything from 1911-1988. It's mostly stuff that people don't see everyday. It's definitely not a one-marque theme. You would call it more eclectic," Mr Amor said.

"Most museums are either Ford or Holden or motor racing, something like that, but we've got something for everybody."

More than 60 of the cars are owned by the ambitious brothers, passionate car enthusiasts and the men behind Aqualuma LED Lighting on the Coast.

"Most of them are ours. There's no favourites, they're all favourites of myself and my brother," Mr Amor said.

Some of the museum's cars are quite unusual, including a modified Ferrari sporting a Chevrolet LS V8 engine.

Mr Amor confirmed the bespoke Italian stallion - which may leave some purists reeling - was not the only surprise in store for enthusiasts.

"There's some a couple of custom cars in the collection that are quite different," he said.

Mr Amor said the bar and restaurant, named Stanleys Barn after a centrepiece 1924 Stanley Steamer, will benefit from the experience of hatted chef Joel Bryant.

The museum will host functions for car enthusiasts and clubs and Mr Amor expects bookings will be essential for those hoping to taste the restaurant's modern Australian fare.

"We've got a lot of car clubs already interested," Mr Amor said, adding he has been swamped by messages querying "when is it going to open and where is it".

He said opening a motoring museum was "something we've wanted to do all of our lives."

"My brother and I are both car guys and our father was and we've managed to make it a reality and now share it with the Gold Coast and visitors to the Coast," he said.

The museum will open its doors at 10am on Friday.

