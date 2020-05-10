Sneak peek at big changes coming to The Waves

THE renovations are well underway for The Waves Sports Club with big changes coming to the club including dozens fewer pokies.

The Waves CEO Brendan Royall said the coronavirus had an interesting effect on the progression of the renovations.

“The positive is the builders have been able to work onsite without working around the club’s trading operations,” Mr Royall said.

“On the other end of the spectrum, social distancing has meant we have had to limit the amount of tradespeople onsite and spread it out so one tradesperson can come and do a little work before another one comes,” he said.

“The availability of products has also been impacted with some coming from overseas or interstate and some have been held up or unavailable so we have had to source different materials.”

Mr Royall said despite the impacts they were still planning to reopen when able to and on track to have the job completed by the end of next month.

He said so far they had completed the members’ entry bar, cashier area, outdoor smoking area and a small keno lounge.

NEW LOOK: An artist impression of what the gaming lounge will look like at The Waves Sports Club.

Stage two incorporates a big change with the removal of 41 poker machines to allow for social distancing when playing.

“Stage two is continuing the new theme around the rest of the gaming room with new lighting, bases and carpet and renovations to the ladies amenities,” Mr Royall said.

“We have started mitigating issues around social distancing and have been able to redesign our gaming layout to have an increased distance between the machines,” he said.

“This room will now only have 180 machines and we think it will put more of a focus on comfort and distancing and less reliance on gaming and more on the community, sport and food and beverage.”

IN PROGRESS: A look inside stage two of renovations at The Waves Sports Club.

Mr Royall said the third and final stage of the renovation was a continuation of stage two and would include the main entrance.

“There will be a massive wow factor once we reopen that will be well received by our members and the general public.”

Mr Royall said they were eagerly awaiting to hear the next round of coronavirus announcements to help determine when they could reopen but said they were eager to re-engage with the community and restart sport with their juniors.