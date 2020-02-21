Sneak peak: new farm facilities

A POPULAR destination for tourists, school excursions and family-fun activities has commenced work on new facilities.

Splitters Farm released a sneak peek of how the new camp kitchen area will look, through artist’s impressions.

Splitters Farm upgrade. Picture: Contributed.

The building will be used as a camp kitchen, as well as for events including pizza nights, wine tastings and cooking classes.

While the recent wet weather has caused construction delays, the earthworks began yesterday.

Temporary facilities will be available in the event that ­construction is still under way by the June school holidays.

Splitters Farm upgrade. Picture: Contributed.

Stage two of the project, which includes glamping tents, is expected to be completed by Christmas this year, if weather and construction permits.

Bookings for school holidays can now be placed on the business website.

Splitters Farm is also holding a tour today and tomorrow.

Situated on a 160-acre property in tropical bushland and on a freshwater reserve that feeds into the Burnett River, the farm is located at 205 Blairs Rd, Sharon.

For more information, phone 0438 246 318, or visit www.splittersfarm.com.au.