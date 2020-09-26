Sneak peak: New beauty business in town to take away stressors

EXCITING CHAPTER: Owner of Beauty Lounge Bundaberg Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon after five years working in the industry. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ESCAPE to a new Bundaberg oasis and get yourself pampered with their list of relaxing treatments.

Opening the doors to her new business Beauty Lounge Bundaberg last week, owner Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon after five years working in the industry.

And after welcoming her second child into the world, Ms Mathison said there was no better time to take the jump than the present.

"People have said 'wow, you're crazy to be opening a business during COVID-19,'" Ms Mathison said.

"But I finished my maternity leave about two months ago and having my own salon is just a bit more convenient because it means I can co-ordinate my role as a mum and as a business owner."

SWEET TREAT-MENTS: Keen to support local businesses as much as possible, Tracie Mathison gives her clients delicious handmade chocolates from Cha Cha Chocolate and cookies from Cakes Gone Wild. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

The beauty therapist who will celebrate her 33rd birthday soon said she wanted to create a tranquil space where people can forget about what's going on outside the salon.

"My vision was to give people this place where they feel welcome and allows them to leave their stressors at the front door … hopefully the treatment means they stay at the front door even when they leave though," Ms Mathison said.

"I want to support other local businesses as much as possible, so I also have some handmade goodies from Cha Cha Chocolate and Cakes Gone Wild for clients to enjoy after their appointment."

BEAUTY OF BALANCE: Tracie Mathison opened Beauty Lounge Bundaberg so she could balance her two most important roles - as mother and business owner. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Offering popular beauty services, clients can book a massage, manicure, pedicure, microdermabrasion, dermal filler and waxing treatment, as well as get their brows and lashes done and leave the store feeling their best.

"We're not trying to change who you are with these treatments but we try to enhance that beauty that our clients already have," Ms Mathison said.

"Nothing builds confidence like a spray tan - it's not changing who you are but it makes you a little bit more bronzed and leaves you feeling like you can take on the world."

GRAB A SEAT: The stunning waiting room is anything but plain with a stunning, elegant colour scheme. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

RELAX & UNWIND: One of the two massage and treatment rooms. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

NAILED IT: Manicures and pedicures are on the long list of beauty treatments available at Beauty Lounge Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Conscious about protecting the environment, Ms Mathison said she stocks natural, organic products that help natural oils and protect the skin.

"We sell this incredible Australian made range from Skin Juice, who make these beautiful natural products," she said.

"Even the packaging chips are made from potato, so you can pop them into your garden when you're done with it."

For more information, check out the Facebook and Instagram pages or phone the business directly on 4152 7074.