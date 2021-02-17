SNEAK PEAK: Luxe oceanside Airbnb awash with coastal style

New Airbnb The Lookout Bargara is set to start accepting guest bookings in the coming weeks. Picture: Matthew Daniels - Right Image Photography.

New Airbnb The Lookout Bargara is set to start accepting guest bookings in the coming weeks. Picture: Matthew Daniels - Right Image Photography.

Beach vacays just got a little bit brighter for visitors staying in the Bundaberg region with a luxe new guesthouse on the block.

Expected to open its doors to guests in the coming weeks, The Lookout Bargara is the perfect combination of a luxury escape and home away from home.

New Airbnb The Lookout Bargara is set to start accepting guest bookings in the coming weeks. Picture: Matthew Daniels - Right Image Photography.

Spokeswoman Bree Heidke said the property was an existing home project that was recently converted into an Airbnb after months of work.

"We really wanted there to be a cosy coastal shack feel while keeping the character of the original home so you'll find that through the beachy décor we have chosen," Ms Heidke said.

"Most of the accommodation in Bargara was either unit dwellings or a home that could not hold more than four people which is where The Lookout Bargara is different."

The new Airbnb is one of the only guesthouses that can accommodate more than four visitors at a time in Bargara.

Accommodating up to 10 guests at a time the property boasts high ceilings, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and caters to singles, couples and family getaways.

"We really wanted there to be an outdoor entertaining space that guests could enjoy sitting under so we made sure to have enough seating as well as the Family Weber Q ready for a barbecue overlooking the ocean," Ms Heidke said.

"The front yard and deck also have child-safety gates which is perfect if you want to relax while watching the kids have a play on the grassed area."

Situated within walking distance from cafes, restaurants, shops and the local beach, the sea breeze flows through the coastal abode keeping it cool all year round.

"We have been overwhelmed with messages on our social media pages and cannot thank the local community enough for the recent support and interest in our new Airbnb listing," Ms Heidke said.

"Within the next few weeks we will be welcoming guests which is all very exciting, so please keep an eye out on our social media pages for the announcement."

New Airbnb The Lookout Bargara is set to start accepting guest bookings in the coming weeks. Picture: Matthew Daniels - Right Image Photography.

Nightly rates will vary depending on the time of year and how many guests will be staying in the property at a time.

To stay up to date visit The Lookout Bargara on Facebook and Instagram by clicking here or here.

Offering guests the perfect combination of a luxurious escape and home away from home, the coastal Airbnb is cosy and stylish.