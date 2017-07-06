Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.

THIS is a real glimpse into how the other live and a rare opportunity if you can afford it.

This luxurious home at 830 Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek is selling for $2.15million.

RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle agent Sue Robertson said the home belonged to a woman from Switzerland who travelled back a couple of times a year to relax in private.

"No expense has been spared on the house, it's really unique," she said.

"It gives you a really great feel when you get there."

There are four bedrooms on a 190-acre, two-title block and a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage.

It backs onto the Broadwater, which is where Deepwater and Mitchell Creeks meet. It is about 15 minutes from Baffle Creek.