Sneak peak inside Shalom’s $8m new building

Dan McMahon Principal of Shalom Catholic College and Andrew Murchie from Murchie Constructions looking over the plans for Shalom's new building.

MURCHIE Constructions have been awarded the contract to build Shalom College’s new state of the art teaching facility.

Shalom College Principal Dan McMahon said the new building would have two-storeys, 14 classrooms, a tiered work space and collaborative work spaces.

“They will be state of the art classrooms that give us great flexibility in teaching, with lots of break out spaces and gathering spaces,” Mr McMahon said.

Mr McMahon said teaching had changed over the years and this building would support the change.

“Certainly Shalom is a growing community so the new building is a response to an increase in population but it is also a response to a different way of teaching.”

“We are probably not doing as much teaching the same way as we did in my day with just a teacher in front of the room with 25 desks.

“There’s a lot more group work, a lot more interaction and more need for research and other facilities.”

Mr McMahon said the building was a positive project and they were excited to award the contract to Murchie Constructions.

“It is a really exciting project for the college and I hope a great boost to the Bundaberg economy.”

“The project is just over $8 million, so it’s a lot of money and I am sure it will be money well spent with Murchie Constructions.”

Managing Director of Murchie Constructions Andrew Murchie said the project was going to have a significant effect on the local economy.

”It is not the first contract we have been awarded with Shalom, we have done a lot of contracts here over the years and we are very happy to be back here again,” Mr Murchie said.

“At the peak there will probably be between 30 and 40 workers a day on the site.

“It’s a significant project for us.

“It’s 40 odd weeks of work and it puts a fair amount of work back into the local economy with us supporting the local contractors as much as possible.”