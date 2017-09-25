Snakes spotted around region

WITH spring well and truly underway, it's time to be vigilant of snakes on the move.

The two slithering species that snake catcher Andrew Buckley comes across most frequently are coastal carpet python and the brown snake, with the occasional green or brown tree snake.

He said a lot of people spot red belly black, but due to their shy nature move on very quickly and he hasn't had to relocate many of them.

Despite the use of solar snake repellents, Mr Buckley said he has a repeat customer who's house has snake repellents.

"There's a bit of hot debate about the repellents, but generally they send off a vibration and a beeping sound which is more inclined to intrigue the snakes,” he said.

"Other snake catches have caught snakes on top of the repellent.”

Mr Buckley said some people who have the repellents swear by them, but says a lot of the time there's snakes nearby, you just don't know it.

Whether the repellent cost $20 or $100, he said there are alternative methods people can do to reduce the likelihood of housing a snake.

Tidying gardens and keeping the area around the home clean is the main one.

"A lot of people panic when they see a snake - don't panic,” he said.

"If you stand still nine out of 10 times the snake will mosey on it's way.

"But if you start waving your hand or kicking, the snake will see it as a threat so just stand still and wait for it to pass.”

Mr Buckley said if the snake is hanging around then it is time to call a snake catcher to relocate it, whether it is a venomous snake or not, as even a python can render a nasty bite.

Relocating snakes in the Dallarnil, Childers, Apple Tree Creek, Biggenden and surrounds, Mr Buckley said it's hard to give a number on the interaction of snakes and people, but he is called to remove a snake once or twice a week.

For more information on Buckleys Snake Relocation Service visit his Facebook page or phone 0456 934 578.