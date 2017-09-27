Snakes slithering in now it's spring

THE beginning of spring is also the beginning of the snake breeding season, resulting in venomous and non-venomous snakes being on the move more regularly and likely to encounter people.

Commercial snake catcher Roy McGrath handles cases throughout the Fraser Coast and Burnett and said the best thing people could do when encountering a snake was to avoid it.

"We get called out to the North Burnett occasionally, especially for farmhouses out on paddock blocks,” Mr McGrath said.

"In those cases it's best to let the snake be and it will move on to try and find its mate.

"We have already been getting a lot of calls, too many calls, because the snakes are coming into farms and suburbia mainly looking for water.”

The dry weather combined with the beginning of mating season results in more snakes around built-up areas.

"My advice to people who live on urban blocks that might back onto some bushland is to fill a bowl of water and leave it at your fence edge,” Mr McGrath said.

"Snakes are coming in to find water so if you have a leaking outside tap that is where it will head. The bowl will allow them to have their drink and then head back into the bush.”

Mr McGrath said this wasn't always the case of course.

"If the snake is in the home we recommend you close the door to the room and put towels and books at the bottom so the snake is contained,” Mr McGrath said.

"When we arrive, we get the family to go outside for their safety and we go in, catch the snake and relocate him.”

Mr McGrath said for those who were walking in tall grass or hiking, it was best to wear heavy or safety boots and pants and with a heavy foot.

"The snakes feel the vibrations through the ground, being completely deaf, and they hear us coming and recognise we are much too big to eat and they will get out of the way,” Mr McGrath said.

"Most of the time you won't even know the snake was there.”

With the extra movement of snakes due to dry weather and the beginning of spring Mr McGrath said people would be encountering snakes more regularly.

"Be more alert during the day as venomous snakes will tend to move around during the day and the non-venomous will tend to move around mainly at night,” Mr McGrath said.

He said it was important to remain calm if you were bitten by a snake.

"Any snake bite is potentially serious so you must get yourself to the hospital as quickly as you can,” Mr McGrath said.