Snakes pay tribute to ‘super volunteer’

Whether it was coaching, ground maintenance or picking up a bat- there wasn't much that Dave Scarce wouldn't do for his Caboolture Snakes.

The 63 year old is being mourned by the club and the wider Coast cricket community after suddenly passing away in his sleep last week.

Glasshouse hunts historic cricket feat

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Scarce was with the Snakes for 15 years and was a "super volunteer" during his time at the Grant Rd grounds.

Caboolture Snakes president Steve Adams was shocked by his passing and is fondly remembering him as a selfless "gentleman".

"We actually had training on Australia Day in the morning," Adams said.

"(Then we) had a couple of beers after it and then he went home and cooked dinner for his family and sat in his chair and had a port before he went to bed and never woke up."

Adams said Scarce was his "right-hand man" when it came to ground maintenance.

"He was always ready to lend a hand with anything that needed to be done around the grounds," he said.

"If there was machinery to repair he was the first guy to put his hand up to come down and help.

"He'd come down every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to put covers on and take them off or pack them up.

"He'd set up side screens too.

"He was just a great person."

Nambour and Caboolture sides paused to pay their respects to Dave Scarce on the weekend.

Adams said Scarce joined the club after his son wanted to get involved in the sport.

"A year later, a coach was involved in an accident and couldn't carry on so Dave took over as coach of the U11s," Adams said,

"And he coached right through to U16s and then (his son) Aaron decided he was going to play senior cricket so Dave went along to play with him."

Scarce was playing in seventh division right up until his passing.

He was team captain of the Snakes side.

"He didn't have a lot of skills but he was just there and he made everyone in the club feel welcome when they joined and he was just a good guy and top bloke," he said.

While Scarce did just about everything he could to help the Snakes, there was one job he refused to do.

"He never ever wanted to be on the committee," Adams laughed.

"I asked him many times and he said 'no, I can do more for the club (without joining), when you need a hand give me a call'."

All the senior Caboolture teams wore black arm bands and held a minutes silence during the latest round of Coast fixtures over the weekend.

"He will be remembered by the cricket fraternity as a gentleman, a mate and a super volunteer around our club," Adams said.

Scarce had two sons, Aaron and Daniel, and was married to wife Marilyn.