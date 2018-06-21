Snakes biting in Bundy despite cooler days

SNAKES ALIVE: The slithery reptiles don't want to eat humans, an expert says.

DESPITE temperatures across the region dipping into the single digits, there have been two reports of snake bites this month.

On June 11, a toddler was reportedly bitten on Childers Rd and taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Another person was taken to hospital after being bitten on the ankle at their home on Tuesday.

Many believe snakes hibernate in the winter, but according to University of Queensland Associate Professor of veterinary science Bob Doneley it's a commonly held myth.

"In winter their metabolic rate slows down, but they don't actually hibernate,” he said.

"We call it brumation, or torpor. This is a lethargic state but one from which they can be roused by been disturbed.

"So, even a sleepy snake on a cold morning will bite if it is disturbed and feels threatened.”

Assoc Prof Doneley said snakes only bite when they feel threatened.

"The trouble is that what appears threatening to them may appear harmless to us,” he said.

"We're obviously too big to eat, so it's not a hunger-driven bite.

"In other words, snakes would prefer to be left alone and bite only if disturbed.”