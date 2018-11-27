Menu
WILDLIFE WARRIOR: Kyle Hancock is the man behind Kavs Wildlife Services and has already relocated a number of snakes in his few weeks of business.
Snakes beware - there's a new wildlife warrior in town

Tahlia Stehbens
27th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
COMING across a slithery reptile can be a scary sight, but Kyle Hancock, from Kavs Wildlife Services, is here to take your worries away.

Keeping reptiles has been a lifetime love for Mr Hancock and his newly founded wildlife business allows him to live his passion.

"I've been catching stuff all my life... I'm just a boy from the bush," Mr Hancock said.

The Longreach-born bushy has been in Bundy for almost a month and has been getting referrals from other catchers in the area.

"The Fraser Coast snake catchers have been giving me referrals and so has Andrew Buckley here in town," he said.

"As long as we can keep people safe that's the main thing."

The pictured snake was found in a Kalkie cupboard after being chased into it by a cat.

DEADLY: Kyle Hancock of Kavs Wildlife Services released this extremely venomous Eastern Brown after it was collected from an address in Kalkie, Bundaberg on the weekend.
The wildlife enthusiast relocates all the animals he catches.

"It's important to relocate the snake to make sure they are out of harms way and away from people," he said.

"Legally you're not allowed to kill snakes, and luckily I've never been asked to, and I never would.

"Snakes have a very important role to play in our ecosystem, and I'd much rather have a snake under my house than a mouse in the pantry."

If you encounter a snake Mr Hancock says to "stay away from the dangerous end" and, after phoning a wildlife expert, to keep an eye on which direction it travels.

You can find Kavs Wildlife Service on Facebook.

