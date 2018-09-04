SNAKE SURPRISE: Catcher's 'mating ball' discovery

ANDREW Buckley has been a snake catcher for three years and has never seen anything like what he saw on Monday night before.

The local snake catcher was called to a north Isis home to what he thought would be a routine job - a carpet python in a roof.

What he discovered was anything but routine.

As Mr Buckley inspected the roofing insulation, he uncovered three common tree snakes in what he called a 'mating ball'.

"I went up the roof and lifted up the insulation and there were three common tree snakes in a bundle," Mr Buckley said.

"It wasn't something I would have expected to find. I have caught breeding pairs of pythons up in the roof and that is the norm - but as for the common tree snakes - it kinda threw me.

"It was definitely a different situation than what you'd expect."

Mr Buckley said common tree snakes were not usually found in houses - but the call of the spring breeding season had caused the snakes to seek privacy.

"I assume because of the breeding season it has changed their normal behaviour and they have sought shelter up in the roof to do their business," he said.

"On their own they don't make much of a noise, but put three together and it's a ruckus.

"The owners were interested and it was a new thing for them."

After he caught the snakes, Mr Buckley said he released them a 'fair way' away from the house for them to 'go off and do their thing'.

With snake breeding season under way, Mr Buckley advised locals to keep an eye out for any sneaky snakes that may try to make your house its home.

"Snakes can be unpredictable, and if the snake is in a house always assume it is venomous and keep a distance, and get a hold of a snake catcher as soon as possible."