Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she received a bite at her property.
A woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she received a bite at her property.
News

Snake season: Woman rushed to hospital after bite

Rhylea Millar
6th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was transported to hospital after receiving a snake bite at Cordalba last night.

The 70-year-old woman was at her property in Cordalba at the time.

She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the bite left her with two puncture wounds.

QAS said the snake was described as being brown in colour, but it is unknown what type of snake it was.

The incident comes after a young boy was airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight rescue team recently, after he also received a snake bite from a brown snake, one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

breaking bundaberg bundaberg hospital cordalba news snake bite snakes snake safety snake season
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy bonanza: San Francisco yachties blow into town

        premium_icon Bundy bonanza: San Francisco yachties blow into town

        News OVER 40 yachts from 18 countries have arrived in Bundaberg as part of the Down Under Rally “Go West” Yacht Rally.

        D-day: Isis Mill’s future to be decided today

        premium_icon D-day: Isis Mill’s future to be decided today

        News Isis Mill shareholders will vote today on one of the biggest changes in the mill’s...

        Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        premium_icon Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        News While the Pacific Tugs announcement is good news for infrastructure coming to the...

        COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        premium_icon COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        Council News ‘I can’t believe something like this is worth a jail sentence’