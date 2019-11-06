Snake season: Woman rushed to hospital after bite

A woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she received a bite at her property.

A WOMAN was transported to hospital after receiving a snake bite at Cordalba last night.

The 70-year-old woman was at her property in Cordalba at the time.

She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the bite left her with two puncture wounds.

QAS said the snake was described as being brown in colour, but it is unknown what type of snake it was.

The incident comes after a young boy was airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight rescue team recently, after he also received a snake bite from a brown snake, one of the deadliest snakes in the world.