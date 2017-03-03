Snake in the city: reptile shocks shoppers

A snake slithered its way through the Bundaberg CBD on Thursday.

Donna Warburton was having a browse when she spotted the carpet python curled up in a car park at about 3.30pm.

"It was just sitting in the parking space and then it moved up onto the footpath near King Kong Sales,” she said.

"It was maybe two metres long and definitely gave everyone a fright.

"There was a little girl in the store who started crying and everyone was a bit scared.

"The snake was bothered by all the attention so it was going a little bit crazy.”

Ms Warburton said she had heard rumours of snakes being spotted in the CBD before, but had never seen one with her own eyes until now.

"I wasn't thrilled, I was a little freaked out to be honest,” she said.

"I have heard that they get stuck in people's cars so maybe this one escaped.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson confirmed the snake was caught and relocated.

"Council received a report that a carpet python was located in the CBD in the area of the Police Beat and an officer, who is also a trained snake catcher, immediately acted to remove the snake and relocate it to bushland,” the spokesperson said.

"Council has a Snake and Reptile Handling and Relocation Procedure for snakes on public land.

"Council does not undertake snake removal and relocation from private property.”