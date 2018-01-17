Snake in cupboard but dishwashing liquid saves the day

UNWELCOME GUEST: A woman was shocked to find a carpet snake in her kitchen cupboard.

FORGET the snake in the grass, what about the snake in the kitchen cupboard?

One Bargara woman got the fright of her life when she opened her kitchen cupboard and was nearly bit by a snake.

Kim Johnson said while she had come across carpet snakes before, she had never seen an aggressive one.

"I'd already opened the cupboard door, grabbed the dishwashing liquid and was putting it back in the cupboard when it struck at me,” she said.

"It was at the back and I hadn't seen it at first.

"Lucky it didn't get me, washing-up detergent saved the day.”

Ms Johnson said the angry reptile even had a shot at the snake handler Anthony Zink.

Mr Zink said carpet snakes weren't usually aggressive unless they had eggs nearby and believed the snake may have been agitated as the result of eating a flying fox with Lyssavirus.

"I'm not certain, but it is a possibility as snakes do eat flying foxes,” he said.

After the close encounter with the snake, Ms Johnson said she shut that cupboard door so hard and fast she must've nearly hit its nose.

"I'm pretty sure there was a squeal there too,” she said.

"I checked that my cats were away from kitchen, then I rang my brother to see if he had a snake handler's number.

"(The snake's) definitely not a happy camper - when I saw it I thought 'oh carpet snake' but it didn't act like one.”

Ms Johnson said she was advised to cut the shrubs right back and get a couple of cheap rakes to keep at the front door so if a snake is there when they walk out there's something on hand to put between them and the snake.

Mr Zink said if anyone spotted a snake, even if it was a python, not to touch it but to call the professionals.

Mr Zink can be contacted on 0415 473 090.