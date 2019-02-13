Snake catcher's close encounter with angry goanna

Stuart Mckenzie had a run in with a goanna while trying to remove it from a Verrierdale chicken coop on Tuesday afternoon.

FOR this Sunshine Coast snake catcher, capturing dangerous animals with his bare hands on a daily basis is just part of the job.

But a call out to Verrierdale yesterday afternoon was slightly different than Stuart Mckenzie's regular jobs.

Locking himself inside a chicken coop, Mr Mckenzie had a showdown with an angry goanna who had made himself at home.

The goanna can be heard hissing at Mr Mckenzie inside the chicken coop, clearly not wanting to be approached.

"It didn't really go to plan," he said.

"At one stage I went for the head grab and completely missed and the cheeky little bugger ran straight between my legs.

"He wasn't trying to bite me or anything, he just wanted to get away.

"Just another day as a snake catcher I guess."

Sunshine Coast snake catcher's battle to catch an angry goanna: Video courtesy Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast

Mr McKenzie said the amount of calls regarding goannas had increased in the past few weeks, especially ones in chicken coops.

"They somehow find a way in, they dig under the mesh or they crawl through a hole ... and they just love eating the eggs," he said.

While the most difficult jobs snake catchers attend are those involving eastern brown snakes, goannas are one of the most troublesome animals to catch.

"Goannas can be not as dangerous, in terms of venom, but it's a different kind of danger," Mr Mckenzie said.

"They've got their tail that they like to whip you with, they've got their claws that can tear you to shreds and they've got these razor-sharp teeth.

"It can get pretty bad."

Anyone needing a goanna to be removed is urged to keep a close watch on them and contact Mr Mckenzie via facebook.com/snakecatchersunshinecoast or 0408 545 440.