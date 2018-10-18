Snake bites woman in Bundy home

SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Theresia Timson, with cat LC, was bitten by an unidentified snake, and says she can't thank the paramedics and hospital staff enough for their level of care.

WHEN Theresia Timson was woken by the sound of heavy rain, she did something she had done a hundred times before - she walked to her front porch and closed the windows.

She never expected to be bitten by a snake on the foot.

Mrs Timson, a former nurse, thought she had stubbed her toe on a nail last Tuesday night as the heavens opened.

When she looked down she thought she saw a twig, and tried to pick it up.

She only realised it wasn't a twig when the dark figure moved.

"I bent down to pick it up and it moved - and then so did I,” Mrs Timson said.

"All I could think was what they say to do when you see a snake 'don't panic, move calmly, take deep breaths' and I moved back off the porch and closed the door.

"I thought 'every time I take a step I'm pumping the venom through me'.

"It's a terrible thing what your mind does.

"I wanted to call a snake catcher, but then I saw some blood so I knew I had to call 000.”

When paramedics arrived, they told Mrs Timson the snake "may have been” a python but, to be safe, they took her to Bundaberg Hospital.

Mrs Timson said she now thought the snake had slithered through a hole in her porch door to escape the rain.

"It was a teeny hole but obviously big enough for a snake to get through,” she said.

After a night in the hospital, Mrs Timson went home to husband Greame and cat LC, an outcome she thanks the "marvellous” hospital staff for.

Snake catcher Andrew Buckley said although he hadn't seen an increase in snake numbers, the recent wet weather would send some slithering too close for comfort.

"It is pretty much impossible to keep them out. Australian snakes, if they want to go somewhere they'll go there and they aren't put off by people or pets,” Mr Buckley said.

"If you have a snake in the house call a licensed snake catcher.”