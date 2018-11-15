Menu
Snake bite advice
News

Snake bite victim: 'Everything was done properly for him'

Tara Miko
by
14th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
A MAN bitten by a snake at Drayton was given critical first aid by bystanders before paramedics arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Steve Johns said the man, 31, was bitten by an unknown snake between his ankle and lower calf about 7.25am on Drayton Connection Rd.

"Everything was done properly for him - he received the right first aid and we were able to get an ambulance here to continue with that treatment," he said.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant for snakes and understand correct first aid procedures of applying a compression bandage, immobilising the limb, keeping the patient calm, and calling 000.

He said people should avoid snakes if possible, and wear closed in shoes while outdoors.

The man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
 

Toowoomba Chronicle

