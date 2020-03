A woman was taken to hospital after a reported snake bite.

PARAMEDICS had an early morning call-out with a reported snake bite.

The incident happened at Gaeta.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was taken to hospital.

"At 2.38am paramedics were called to attend a private residence for a reported snake bite," they said.

"One female patient was subsequently transported stable to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition."