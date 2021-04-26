At first he thought the stinging bite was from an ant, but he saw the snake slither away.

While using a whipper snipper on his lawn at his Dundathu property on April 23, Dan Kalle felt a sudden sharp pain in his foot.

At first he thought he had been bitten by an ant – but he looked down and saw a red-bellied black snake slithering away.

When he saw the wound and blood, he realised he had been struck by the snake.

He threw the whipper snipper at the snake and used his belt as a tourniquet as he drove back to his house.

Looking through their first aid kit, Dan, 61, and his wife Annette realised they didn’t have a pressure bandage.

An ambulance was called, which arrived quickly, and a bandage was quickly applied.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Dundathu's Dan Kalle was left in need of treatment after a snake bite.

Dan said he was anxious after suffering the bite and the medical professionals had helped keep him calm.

He was under observation for 18 hours at the hospital.

While the first blood tests did not show any abnormalities, the second test did show some and Dan felt aching pain in his leg as his foot started to swell due to a small amount of venom in his system.

Now back at home, he said he still felt some pain and was tired, but was steadily recovering from the ordeal.

He said he was very grateful to the medical staff who assisted him.

Dan said he had two pieces of advice to offer to people – the first, to keep a pressure bandage in their first aid kit.

He also said he was told it was important to never underestimate a bite.

“Always treat it as a possible dangerous situation,” he said.

Originally published as Snake bite: Man tells of the moment red-bellied black struck