Snake and frog caught in toilet battle

AN UNSUSPECTING local got the shock of their life as a snake and green tree frog battled it out in their toilet during the weekend.

The snake catcher at Buckley's Snake Relocation Services, Andrew Buckley, took to social media to show off the sight.

"Not exactly how I planned spending my Saturday, but it was probably more of an inconvenience for the owners,” Mr Buckley said.

"As you can see a decent sized common tree snake had managed to enter their toilet, I soon realised it was not alone and in fact there was a green tree frog stuck as well.”

Mr Buckley said after a long time of trying to "coax either creature to move” he worked out why he wasn't having any luck in removing the pair as the snake was still gripping the frog.

He was able to remove the snake and frog, who was "no worse for wear” and released it.