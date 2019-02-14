Snags help flood victims

SNAG TIME: Residents are being encouraged to support flood relief.

SNAG TIME: Residents are being encouraged to support flood relief. Contributed

BUNDY residents are urged to show their support for communities hit by natural disasters this year by eating a sausage or two.

Tomorrow pop along to Bunnings Warehouse for a sausage sizzle with the money going to support those affected by the disasters.

The nationwide Bunnings fundraiser, manned by team members with tongs, will support GIVIT's relief efforts providing essential items for communities in Queensland and Tasmania recovering from the recent floods and fire.

So don't be a silly sausage - don't bring your lunch to work tomorrow.

Instead organise your workmates to head down throw some onions, sauce and mustard along with a snag on some bread and support Aussies in their long recovery from floods and fires.