SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

IT STARTED out as a family fishing trip, but instead of making a great catch, a Bundaberg woman has copped a fine after police found her in possession of a knife in a public place.

Facing the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week Marnie Lee Gall pleaded guilty and appeared apologetic and regretful when she addressed the court.

The defendant was driving when police intercepted her on October 29 about 8.50pm.

She told police she wasn't going anywhere in particular but was driving around to try and settle her child who was seated in the back of the vehicle.

The court heard police had reason to believe she was acting suspiciously at the time, so they conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search they located a knife in the centre console which worked by pressing a side lever to operate a spring that pushes the blade out.

At the time, Gall denied putting the knife in her car but admitted she was the only person who drove the vehicle.

Magistrate Anthony Moloney asked if there was anything she wanted to tell the court about herself or the incident.

Gall told the court she went on a fishing trip with her family two days prior to being pulled over, but had not cleaned the car out properly.

She said she didn't realise the knife was in her car and she "would never ever use it for anything other than fishing."

Referring to the defendant's criminal history, police prosecutor Tina Bland said Gall had just two offences from 2012 and nothing of like nature.

The defendant was fined $250, which was referred to SPUR and the item was forfeited for destruction.