Snack maestros back from ‘certain ruin’ of Virgin crash

A snack food maker, almost ruined when its major client Virgin Australia ceased flying, is fighting back with a substantial new supermarket deal.

It's the Brisbane business putting a social conscience on par with the bottom line.

Snack foods maker Do Good Labs announced this week that it had struck a deal to supply its mixed nuts packages to Woolworth stores across the nation.

The company, launched by brothers David and Daniel Rifkin last year, have vowed that every sale will help it deliver a meal to Aussies in need through charity OzHarvest.

The pair have already donated the equivalent of 100,000 meals during the COVID-19 crisis and have now set themselves the goal of reaching 500,000 over the summer.

"We set this project up so that everyday Aussies can directly help the less fortunate in our communities,'' David told us.

The company, which also champions mental health awareness, suffered a significant blow when its major client Virgin Australia ceased flying earlier this year and it's unclear if the relationship will resume under the airline's new owner.

But the setback prompted Do Good Labs to strike a deal to supply its energy bars to Coles supermarkets, Express sites and online.

The deal, which sees 50 cents from the sale of every box donated to mental health promoter Beyond Blue, saved the business from certain ruin, David said.

