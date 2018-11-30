Smoky firefighter's hearts melt as Bundy kids deliver art

HELPING HAND: The children at Acorn childcare painted and gave high-five artwork to the fireys who have been working hard to stop the fires across the region.

A SWEET surprise was waiting for the smoky and exhauster firefighters as they returned to the make-shift camp at Bundaberg this morning.

It was the dozens of hands of Bundaberg children who wanted to send them a high-five with their artwork.

The bright artwork put a smile of the faces of the men and women who had been on the front line fighting to protect the communities of Deep Water and Baffle Creek.

Rachel Lynch the director of Acorn East Child Care Centre said some of the children and their famlies had been affected by the fires and wanted to share their appreciation.

"It brought a tear the eye of some of the fire fighters who said they would take home the artwork home and put it on their fridge," Ms Lynch said.

"The children just wanted them to know they were doing a great job and send them a high-five."

Ms Lynch said some of the children had families in the affected area and it meant the world to them to send these artworks over to them.

"We have been learning about the fires and now when we ask the children what they want to be when they are older, most of them reply 'a fireman'."

Along with the artwork the Branyan and East centres donated a pallet of drinking water.