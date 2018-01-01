Smoking no longer welcome at uni campus

BUNDABERG'S CQUniversity campus has now banned smoking on campus.
The policy applies to all students, staff and visitors at university facilities.
The move follows a recommendation by Queensland Health to ban smoking at all education and health facilities across the state, though CQUniversity is one of the first to implement the policy.
Vice-chancellor and president Professor Scott Bowman said a survey of staff and students' smoking habits was conducted before the announcement.
"The survey results clearly showed that a large portion of CQUniversity's community are non-smokers, and more importantly that they were supportive of a smoking ban,” Prof Bowman said.
"In turn it was a no-brainer for CQUniversity to adopt Queensland Health's recommendation.”