Smoking no longer welcome at uni campus

STUBBED OUT: Smoking is now banned at CQU. Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Co

BUNDABERG'S CQUniversity campus has now banned smoking on campus.

The policy applies to all students, staff and visitors at university facilities.

The move follows a recommendation by Queensland Health to ban smoking at all education and health facilities across the state, though CQUniversity is one of the first to implement the policy.

Vice-chancellor and president Professor Scott Bowman said a survey of staff and students' smoking habits was conducted before the announcement.

"The survey results clearly showed that a large portion of CQUniversity's community are non-smokers, and more importantly that they were supportive of a smoking ban,” Prof Bowman said.

"In turn it was a no-brainer for CQUniversity to adopt Queensland Health's recommendation.”

