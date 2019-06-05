Smoking ceremony welcomes barbecue boats

SMOKING CEREMONY: Kerry Blackman at the smoking ceremony at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

SMOKING CEREMONY: Kerry Blackman at the smoking ceremony at the Bundaberg Port Marina. Tahlia Stehbens

THE new Lady Musgrave Experience barbecue boats are ready to set sail on the Burnett River after being welcomed by Gidarjil Central Queensland Language Centre with an Aboriginal smoking ceremony.

Mr Lakey said the custom-built boats were for the enjoyment of tourists and also corporates to hold social outings.

"We worked closely with the Gidarjil Central Queensland Language Centre to ensure the names of the three barbecue boats would be best suited to keep with the local wildlife found here with the language names,” Mr Lakey said.

The boats are named Gululu, meaning pelican, Milbi, meaning turtle, and Yulul, meaning fish.

Elder Aunty Melinda Holden said it was a wonderful opportunity to get the Taribelang language and Aboriginal culture out in mainstream tourism. It was also a great step forward for language reclamation efforts.

Gidarjil Corporation CEO Kerry Blackman said the new experience would deliver real tourism, environmental and employment outcomes for the PCCC traditionally owned country.

"Since incorporation, Gidarjil has developed its existing resources and services to the indigenous community by collaboration with a diverse number of government and non-government organisations and local businesses like the Lady Musgrave Experience,” Dr Blackman said.

"The partnership is further evidence of how Gidarjil Development Corporation Ltd is again demonstrating its commitment to improving cultural heritage and maintaining the beautiful coastal waters.”

Gidarjil Central Queensland Language Centre has existed for over 10 years and was created by First Nations people, for First Nations people.

It covers more than 50 languages within the region and is currently working on the reclamation process of 13 languages, including the four languages within the PCCC region: Taribelang, Gurang, Byellee and Gooreng Gooreng.