Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum.
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum. Mike Knott
News

Smokey scene as seven crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:29 PM

SIX crews are currently on scene and another one is on its way to a vegetation fire near Colvins Rd, Zorzan Drive and Bella Vista Estate, Gooburrum, at Bundaberg north.

Some 1.2ha of bushland is ablaze in a 40ha field.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.

According to QFES media the vegetation fire began in a quarry.

There is no threat to property at this stage.

"It's in an open area and at this stage the smoke in the area poses the largest hazard," the spokesman said.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

bundaberg bushfire gooburrum qfes smoke
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

    premium_icon Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

    Crime AN ARGUMENT over who would take the next taxi has ended with a woman being punched in the face, and a man being sent to court.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:34 PM
    Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    premium_icon Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    News Woman who lost husband hopes for inquest answers

    Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    premium_icon Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    Education Regional TV audiences are falling and it's hurting a vital service