Smokers told to butt out at Bundaberg Hospital

BUTT OUT: Mike Johnson is the president of Landcare Bundaberg, which is upset about the number of cigarette butts dumped outside the Bundaberg Hospital. Contributed

THE world is not an ashtray.

Cigarette butts are not litter and there is no excuse for people who believe it is okay to throw them on the ground.

This is the stance Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson has.

Mr Johnson took to social media after seeing the amount of butts carelessly thrown on the ground outside the Bundaberg Hospital.

"This is after another Monday morning at the base hospital - count the butts in frame,” the Facebook post read.

"Smoking is a addiction which individuals must address, but polluting the communities waterways and public spaces is a criminal act.”

Mr Johnson said it was well documented the toxic filters were full of carcinogens were found out on the reefs off the coast of Australia and on our beaches.

The photo shows about 50 butts had been flicked on to the roadside at the entrance.

"It's all about being responsible and its time smokers took ownership of their habit.”

The NewsMail asked the health service its thoughts on people leaving cigarette butts outside the hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said as a public health service, they took the issue of smoking seriously, both from an individual and public health perspective.

"The front of Bundaberg Hospital is not a designated smoking area,” she said.

"Smoking is banned at all Queensland public and private hospitals and health facilities, and for 5 metres beyond their boundaries.”

She said the no-smoking laws apply at all times, and to all staff and patient areas.

The laws included the use of all smoking products, including electronic cigarettes.

"Bundaberg Hospital has received one complaint in 2017 about smoking, although we do recognise it's a concern both for our staff and our community,” she said.

The spokeswoman said a number of measures had been taken to discourage people from smoking outside the hospital, including added no-smoking signage, stencilling of permanent no-smoking signage on the footpath and the removal of butt bins.

"Our Environmental Services team also cleans the footpath daily,” she said.

"We continue to work with our Public Health team and Bundaberg Regional Council on measures to reduce smoking at or near the hospital.”

Mr Johnson said other States like Victoria had large signage calling for the public to dob in a literer, and it was time Queensland got in line.

Anyone who sees a person throwing a cigarette butt and other litter on the ground can be reported to the Environment Heritage and Protection agency at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/waste.