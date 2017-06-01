Smoke warning ahead of burn-off on Fraser Island

SMOKE SIGNALS: Smoke may be seen in the northern Fraser Island area.

PLANNED burns will be carried out in the northern part of Fraser Island over the next month, with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service warning drivers on the island there could be decreased visibility in some areas.

The aim of the burn-off is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke may be seen in the northern Fraser Island area, including around Dundubara, Orchid Beach, Awinya, Waddy Point, Champagne Pools headland and Wathumba.

It many also be seen in southern areas such as around Eurong, Lake Wabby, Kingfisher Bay, Wanggoolba Creek, Ungowa, Happy Valley, Lake McKenzie and Lake Birrabeen.

The burns are carried out yearly as part of the hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

The burn-off started on Thursday.