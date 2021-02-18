Menu
SMOKING OK: The smoking sign on the pathway at Nielson Park Beach.
SMOKE SIGNAL: Why beachside sign says it’s ok to light up

Crystal Jones
18th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
We're all used to seeing signs saying smoking is not allowed, even signs warning of hefty fines for doing so.

But what about signs designating an area for smokers to use?

A new sign at Nielson Park Beach stands alongside the footpath, near one of the beach entrances.

The sign, accompanied by a diagram of a cigarette and a green circle, reads: "smoking area, you may smoke within five metres of this sign".

The sign then warns against consuming food or drink in the area.

There's also the 13 QUIT number for those wishing to give up the habit, and a metal bin attached below.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health explained a couple of details around the sign.

The spokeswoman said the council had placed the signs in an effort to discourage smoking on the foreshore, where it could pose a health risk to beachgoers.

"While the signs were initially intended for use at licensed venues, we welcome the council's efforts to reinforce the message that smoking on our patrolled beaches is prohibited due to the potential impact of secondhand smoke on swimmers, surfers and families using the area."

Smoking on patrolled beaches is illegal under Section 26ZH of the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 1998.

Smoking on unpatrolled beaches is allowed.

As for the signs warning against food and drink consumption in the area?

It's because the signs were originally designed for use in licensed venues and events with food areas.

"Under Section 26X of the Act, it is illegal to smoke at an outdoor eating or drinking place," the spokeswoman said.

"This means if an operator wishes to have a smoking area, good or drink must not be consumed in this area."

The NewsMail has contacted Bundaberg Regional Council for comment on the initiative.

