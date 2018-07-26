Menu
GRASS FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to contain a grass fire at Isis.
News

Smoke hazard warning for Bruce Hwy drivers

Carolyn Booth
26th Jul 2018 12:09 PM

FIRE crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning near Barretts Road, north of the Wongi State Forest, Isis.

The fire broke out yesterday but is posing no threat to property at this time, with Queensland Fire Emergency Services to build control lines to help contain the blaze.

Nearby residents are advised they may be affected by smoke for the next few days and are asked to close windows and doors, and keep their respiratory medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Smoke may affect nearby roads and the Bruce Highway, with motorists urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

