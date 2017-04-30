Smoke from window cause by pot on stove

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in Bundaberg.

UPDATE 3.20pm:

THE smoke coming from a Fairymead Rd home was caused by a pot left on the stove.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personal were able to break a window and enter the home as no one was home at the time.

They were able to control the smoke before fire broke out.

As winter approaches it is a timely reminder to check items such as cook tops and heaters before leaving home.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are on the way to a reported house fire in Bundaberg.

It is believed smoke can be seen coming from a window of the Fairymead Rd structure.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

It is not clear if anyone is home at this stage.