Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers go up in flames.
FROM SMOKE TO FIRE: Videos show how blaze unfolded

Crystal Jones
by
21st Jul 2020 12:52 PM
IT STARTED as black smoke pouring out of the Spotted Dog. It ended with two buildings destroyed in terrifying heat.

Video captured at the scene shows the eerie scene as smoked started to billow from the Spotted Dog Tavern. 

Firefighters worked hard to contain the spreading fire, which was moving laterally along the roof. 

Locals and many of the 62 evacuated backpackers looked on in horror, not knowing the worst scenes were yet to come.

Police handed out small bottles of water to those around the scene of the fire, as traffic was redirected from the area and multiple crews worked hard to prevent the fire from moving further than it had. 

Fire crews smashed in windows at the Spotted Dog Tavern.

It wasn't long before popping, explosions and the crashing of broken glass was heard from the Federal Backpackers. 

Fire could be seen consuming clothes tied up on make-shift balcony washing lines.

Heat radiated from the blaze and sparks and embers spiraled to the road below.

Firefighters worked in a hurry to contain the blaze as much as possible, yelling out messages to each other.

"Watch the powerlines!" one firefighter could be heard calling out.

Before long, a massive billow of black smoke could be seen from the top of the Federal.

By the early morning, flames gradually started to subside with the hard work of fire crews, but eerie images of bunk beds burning were visible in a window. 

All 62 backpackers at the hostel were evacuated safely and no one was injured. 

