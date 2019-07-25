Bushfire season approaches as Brisbane burns

A BLANKET of smoke has covered Mt Coot-tha as controlled burns are carried out across the forest ahead of bushfire season.

More than 40 hectares of bushland between Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, the Western Freeway and the Brisbane Botanic Gardens Mt Coot-Tha were covered in the controlled burn area today.

The burn which started at 9am is expected to continue this afternoon.

Suburbs which may be affected include Mt Coot-tha, The Gap, Bardon, Toowong, Indooroopilly, and Chapel Hill.

Smoke has been affecting Brisbane’s western suburbs during controlled burns at Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Rhett Kleine

It comes after Brisbane City Council approved several planned burns in key reserves as part of a $2.6 million investment to reduce the impact of wild bushfires.

Councillor Vicki Howard said the fire management activities were "vital" to protect Brisbane homes and parks.

"These burns aim to reduce the amount of fire fuel such as leaves and twigs by 75 per cent over the 60 to 80 per cent of the land being burned," Cr Howard previously said.

Residents who live near bushland are urged to take precautions.

Smoke from the Mt Coot-tha fire. Picture: Rhett Kleine

"All Brisbane residents can prepare their properties by tidying the yard, clearing gutters and overhanging branches and raking up twigs and dried leaves from around the house and garden," Cr Howard said.

All households are encouraged to prepare an emergency kit including insurance documents, emergency numbers and key household items in the event of an emergency.

Residents have been warned that cool air may cause some smoke to settle in lower areas.

Public access to reserve walking tracks may be closed for up to two weeks after the burn.

