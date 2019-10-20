Menu
UPDATE: 9 crews battle blaze as smoke blankets Valley

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Oct 2019 4:05 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

UPDATE 4.40PM: NINE fire crews are currently battling a a large grass fire at Kentville. 

A further 11 vehicles are on route to the fire near Forest Hill Fernvale Rd and Kentville Rd.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER: THICK smoke can bee seen across the Lockyer Valley from a large grass fire currently burning.

Fire crews have rushed to Kentville to contain the blaze.

One crew is currently on scene at the fire burning near Forest Hill Fernvale Rd and Kentville Rd.

A further seven crews are on route.

Emergency services were initially called to the fire at 3.39pm.

