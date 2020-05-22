Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
News

Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

by Nathan Edwards
22nd May 2020 8:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE fighters are battling a house fire in Brisbane's south, with thick smoke covering the surrounding area.

The fire broke out on Beaudesert Rd at Acacia Ridge just after 5.30pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency crews on scene trying to control the blaze.

Police have shut down Beaudesert Rd between Kerry Rd and Mortimer Rd and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.
There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.

No one is believed to have been in the house when the fire broke out.

QFES has advised all nearby residents to close all windows and doors tonight to avoid thick smoke being blown across the area.

Originally published as Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

firefighters house fire smoke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        premium_icon Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        News THE directions hearing is scheduled for next week.

        REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        premium_icon REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        News The future of Bundaberg’s Target store has been confirmed in the wake today’s...

        Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        News Planning for the redevelopment of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is set to begin as...

        Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        premium_icon Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        News If you look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A...