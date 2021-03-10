Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called to the scene. File photo. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
SMOKE ALERT: Crews containing bushfire, reports tractor destroyed

Mikayla Haupt
10th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Multiple fire crews have been called to a reported bushfire north of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were at the scene on Vecellios Rd.

She said when crews arrived there was a slow-moving bushfire which has reportedly destroyed a tractor.

No homes or structures are under threat.

The spokeswoman said crews had been working to establish containment lines and it‘s believed the fire is contained to a 100 acre block.

QFES has issued a smoke alert for the Moorland area as the fire is producing a lot of smoke.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

