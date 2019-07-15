Menu
SMOKEY: Crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Colosseum. Christian Berechree
News

Smoke affecting Bruce Hwy as grass fire burns

15th Jul 2019 1:08 PM

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Forestry Rd at Colosseum.

This fire broke out yesterday and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby areas, including Bororen and Miriam Vale, may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Smoke is also affecting the Bruce Highway in the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

grass fire miriam vale qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

