Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Smith of Australia plays a shot during the second Twenty20 match between Australia and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 5, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE
Steve Smith of Australia plays a shot during the second Twenty20 match between Australia and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 5, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE
Cricket

Smith's 'absolutely outrageous' absurdity

by Andrew McMurtry
6th Nov 2019 6:00 AM

Steve Smith has done it yet again as the superstar scored an incredible 80 off 51 balls to guide Australia to Pakistan's modest total of 6/150 with nine balls still remaining.

It's Australia's longest undefeated streak in Twenty20 cricket since Michael Clarke's early days as captain with the seven wicket win.

The Aussies have not been beaten in any of their last six T20 matches, with their last loss coming almost a year ago against India at the SCG.

Since then they have beaten India twice on home soil, clean swept Sri Lanka 3-0 last month and been unlucky to be washed out against Pakistan on Sunday and the win marked the first time they have gone seven matches without a loss since 2010.

Smith was spectacular, sealing the man of the match award with some audacious shots which Fox Cricket commentator Brett Lee called "astronomical" and "off the planet".

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the number one batsman in T20 cricket, praised Smith's performance.

"Yes we are disappointed but Steve Smith took the match away, he played a magnificent innings," Azam said through a translator.

Smith said it was probably a "170 wicket" and praised the bowlers.

It was also his highest score since his T20I captaincy debut, when he scored 90 against England in Cardiff in August 2015.

But social media went nuts as one of the great cricketing talents of this generation put on another masterclass for the Canberran fans.

(This was the shot.)

The first match was a no result because of rain with Australia in charge. The third and final match of the series will be at Perth on Friday. Pakistan won the toss and owed its total to a career-best 64 not out by No. 6 batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.

Captain Babar Azam, the world's top ranked T20 batsman, was run out after hitting 50 off 38 balls but it was Ahmed's late charge against seamer Kane Richardson which made Pakistan total's competitive.

- with wires

 

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

More Stories

pakistan steve smith t20
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        premium_icon Wide Bay Regional Plan: Unlocking our economic potential

        News While the Pacific Tugs announcement is good news for infrastructure coming to the region, there’s still little movement in the Hinkler regional deal.

        Isis Mill’s future to be decided today

        premium_icon Isis Mill’s future to be decided today

        News Isis Mill shareholders will vote today on one of the biggest changes in the mill’s...

        New business: Ingredients for perfect picnic date

        premium_icon New business: Ingredients for perfect picnic date

        Business AS THE saying goes, ‘life is no picnic’ but a brand new Bundy business makes you...

        ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        premium_icon ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        News A FORMER Captain Creek rural firefighter says Queensland Fire and Emergency...